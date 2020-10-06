Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Trading Up 6%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.66. 260,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 390,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 2.70.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. On average, analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 14,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew Conlin bought 14,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fluent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fluent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

