Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

NASDAQ:FLNT traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $2.66. 260,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $203.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 2.70. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,949,592.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Matthew Conlin acquired 14,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,165,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 403,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fluent by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,454 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Fluent by 470.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 105,851 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

