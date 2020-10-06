FlypMe 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,045.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $221,860.95 and approximately $29,045.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.01509270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00163764 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

