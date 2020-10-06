Forbidden Technologies (LON:FBT) Shares Up 2.1%

Forbidden Technologies plc (LON:FBT) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,514.30 ($19.79) and last traded at GBX 1,514.30 ($19.79). Approximately 560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 190,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,482.60 ($19.37).

The company has a market cap of $18.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,376.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Forbidden Technologies (LON:FBT)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

