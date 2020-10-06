Force Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.82 Million (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.05177016 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Force Protocol Token Profile

Force Protocol (FOR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

