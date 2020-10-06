FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. FormFactor posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Shares of FORM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 351,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,010 shares of company stock worth $1,928,119 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $16,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 110.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 246.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 643,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 457,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 90.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 420,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

