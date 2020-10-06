Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post sales of $102.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.00 million and the lowest is $102.00 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $108.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $425.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.10 million to $426.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $459.60 million, with estimates ranging from $457.60 million to $461.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of FORR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. 25,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,266. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $636.51 million, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,360.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 160.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 309.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

