Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

FTNT stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,277. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.34. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

