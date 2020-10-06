Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $638.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post $638.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $640.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $547.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

FTNT stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.09. 1,767,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

