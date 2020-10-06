Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.57. 2,933,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,271. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.