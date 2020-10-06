Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.18 ($50.80).

FRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

FRA:FRA traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €33.36 ($39.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,462 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($114.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.97.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

