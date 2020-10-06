Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.18 ($50.80).

FRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

FRA:FRA traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €33.36 ($39.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,462 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($114.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.97.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

