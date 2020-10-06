Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.38

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 9933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

