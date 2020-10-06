FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCEL. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.89 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $452.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.20.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 458,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 67,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.