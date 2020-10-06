FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 6.4%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 93,772,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 17,300,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $452.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 577.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 458,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 291.8% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 67,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

