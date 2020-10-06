Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.30. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million.

A number of research firms have commented on FULT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of FULT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. 1,348,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,353. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

