Fusion Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX and Ethfinex. Fusion has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11,451.72 or 1.06287222 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,468,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,899,054 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.