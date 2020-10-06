Fusion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Ethfinex and Bibox. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,573.07 or 0.99889916 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,477,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,907,341 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, IDEX, Liquid and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

