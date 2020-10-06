FUTURAX Market Cap Hits $8,185.28 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $8,185.28 and $11,701.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 118.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085137 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001106 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021257 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000289 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007972 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.