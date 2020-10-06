FUTURAX Trading Down 12.5% This Week (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a market cap of $7,879.70 and $13,409.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

