Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAIA. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

