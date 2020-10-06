GCN Coin Hits Market Cap of $41,803.05 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94. GCN Coin has a market cap of $41,803.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00431316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002798 BTC.

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $18.94, $50.98, $51.55, $20.33 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

