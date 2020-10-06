GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $83.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -195.23 and a beta of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GDS by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter valued at $452,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GDS by 12.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in GDS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter valued at $20,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.