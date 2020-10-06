GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €21.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.25 ($33.24).

Shares of ETR G1A traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €29.82 ($35.08). The company had a trading volume of 249,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

