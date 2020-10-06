GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives €28.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.08 ($33.04).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of ETR G1A traded down €0.43 ($0.51) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €29.70 ($34.94). 791,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a one year high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

