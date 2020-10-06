Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009270 BTC on major exchanges including The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00264350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01513629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00163059 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 11,168,070 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

