Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Up 5.1%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $208.26 and last traded at $207.86. Approximately 804,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 872,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.75.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.85.

Get Generac alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.