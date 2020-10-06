Gentex Co. (GNTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Gentex has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Gentex’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

