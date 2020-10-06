Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Gerdau from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Itau BBA Securities raised Gerdau from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NYSE:GGB opened at $3.91 on Friday. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,973,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,992,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,835 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $18,427,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,949,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,737,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,909 shares during the period. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gerdau (GGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.