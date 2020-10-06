GET Protocol (GET) Price Down 9.3% This Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $60,944.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00002891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.00 or 0.05134434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

