Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $950,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $6.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $6.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 million to $6.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 172.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Gevo stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 12,521,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,010,710. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

