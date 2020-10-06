GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.