Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GBCI. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,931,000 after buying an additional 154,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 74,855 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 300,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

