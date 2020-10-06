Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report sales of $185.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.80 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $174.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $731.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $720.10 million to $744.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $693.57 million, with estimates ranging from $675.40 million to $714.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In related news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

