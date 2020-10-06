Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Position Decreased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 3.94% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIQ traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.

