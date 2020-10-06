Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.79. 2,568,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,905,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

GOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

