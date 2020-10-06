Gold Poker (GPKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $8,362.12

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 84.3% higher against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $8,362.12 and approximately $2,974.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

