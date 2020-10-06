Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

AUMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.88.

Shares of AUMN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 1,204,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,633. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Minerals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Golden Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

