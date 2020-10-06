Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) is American National Bank’s Largest Position

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,779 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 5.3% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. American National Bank owned about 12.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 261.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $289,000.

GSSC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,055. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01.

