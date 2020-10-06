Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €102.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.89 ($108.10).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €74.30 ($87.41) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €77.42 and its 200-day moving average is €77.69. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

