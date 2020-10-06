Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RYCEY. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,479 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

