Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. SGS has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.