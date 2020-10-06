Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23.

Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

