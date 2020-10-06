GR Engineering Services Ltd (GNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from GR Engineering Services’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.64.
GR Engineering Services Company Profile
