GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.13 Million

Analysts expect GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) to post $260.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GrafTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. GrafTech International reported sales of $420.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GrafTech International will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GrafTech International.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

EAF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,062. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 13,820.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

