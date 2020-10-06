Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.
GPMT opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.93 million, a PE ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.24.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.
