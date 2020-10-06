Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $553.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce sales of $553.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.80 million and the lowest is $551.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $517.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

GTN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 32,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,402. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Gray Television by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gray Television by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

