Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GECC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GECC opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Great Elm Capital stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 327,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Great Elm Capital comprises 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 3.26% of Great Elm Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

