Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Trading 5.2% Higher

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) shares were up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 305,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 535,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $753.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,911.00. Also, EVP Douglas Richard Bass bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,152.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $384,894 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)
Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.
