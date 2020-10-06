Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Trading 5.2% Higher

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) shares were up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 305,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 535,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $753.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,911.00. Also, EVP Douglas Richard Bass bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,152.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $384,894 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

