Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report sales of $253.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.60 million and the highest is $288.75 million. Green Dot reported sales of $229.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

NYSE GDOT traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,133. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.07. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42.

In other Green Dot news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $595,943.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,406.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $926,554. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

