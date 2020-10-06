Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Insider Jason Bibelheimer Sells 9,813 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $595,943.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,406.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GDOT traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.51. 1,083,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth approximately $125,934,000. No Street GP LP raised its holdings in Green Dot by 2.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Dot by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 79,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Green Dot by 618.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 808,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Green Dot by 51.8% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,534,000 after purchasing an additional 247,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.